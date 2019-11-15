Pacific Christian Secondary volleyball teams target banner years

Pacific Christian Secondary School (PCS) volleyball teams hope to bring home the school’s first banners for the sport as they head into championships.

The junior boys volleyball team is coming off a big win at the Island Championships over the long weekend and the senior boys and senior girls teams are favoured to win their championships on Nov. 15 and 16.

The senior boys play at Saint Michael’s University School and the Senior Girls play at Brentwood College school. The top two teams move on to provincial championships at the end of the month.

Grade 12 athletes Erica Bolink and Avery Bryden noted that the senior girls team is ranked second in the province and they feel while there will be “good competition” at Islands, they’re hoping for a big win.

“The team is gelled well,” said Bolink.

Bryden noted that the school doesn’t have any provincial banners for volleyball and they hope to “end on a high” and bring home the first one.

The senior boys team is also vying to bring home a banner. They’re favoured to win Islands this weekend and athlete Cole Junghans, Grade 12, said as long as the team stays healthy, they’ll be ready to win.

The junior boys team – ranked third in the province – is getting ready to face B.C.’s best teams at provincials in Kelowna from Nov. 20 to 23.

Grade 9 players Tomas Godoy and Piers de Greeff feel their tight-knit team is ready.

“PCS is coming to battle,” said Godoy.

Senior girls coach John Stewart said all the PCS teams have a “family feel” and understand how important it is to be able to rely on one another.

“It’s an exciting time to be an athlete at PCS,” he said, noting that basketball season starts up just days after the volleyball provincials and many students play both sports.

The teams are hopeful that residents will come out to watch and support them in the Island Championships Friday and Saturday.

