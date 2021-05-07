Pair of ducks make Saanich Municipal Hall a nursery for 11 hatchlings

Family of ducks spent time in koi pond before heading down to Swan Lake

A family of ducks that lives near Saanich Municipal Hall recently welcomed 11 ducklings and took them for a swim in the koi pond outside the offices. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

A family of ducks temporarily took up residence at Saanich Municipal Hall this week before heading down to Swan Lake.

According to staff, the duck couple has been living on the property for several years and recently added 11 newly-hatched members to their family.

READ ALSO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

The ducklings often hatch on the property outside district offices before making their way down to the nature sanctuary across the parking lot behind, explained Jason Jones, community programmer for Saanich. While staff anticipate the annual sighting of little fluffy ducklings, there were far more than usual this spring.

The family spent some time in the koi pond outside the hall then made their pilgrimage to the lake on May 3. Members of the district’s horticulture team spotted the family crossing the parking lot and made sure the whole crew got into the nature sanctuary safely.

Did you know that there is a family of ducks who live at the Hall? Mom and dad have lived here for years and recently had babies! There were 11 ducklings and our fantastic horticulture team made sure they made it through the parking lot and safely on their way to Swan lake. pic.twitter.com/i0fv1396H9 — District of Saanich (@saanich) May 3, 2021

Do you have a story tip? Email: devon.bidal@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

birdsDistrict of Saanich



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.