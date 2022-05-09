Paramedics honour fallen with Victoria memorial ceremony

The Ambulance Paramedics of BC ceremonial unit honours its fallen on May 6 at the paramedic monument memorial at the B.C. legislature. (Courtesy Ambulance Paramedics of BC) The Ambulance Paramedics of BC ceremonial unit honours its fallen on May 6 at the paramedic monument memorial at the B.C. legislature. (Courtesy Ambulance Paramedics of BC) The Ambulance Paramedics of BC ceremonial unit honours its fallen on May 6 at the paramedic monument memorial at the B.C. legislature. (Courtesy Ambulance Paramedics of BC)

The paramedic memorial outside the B.C. legislature is adorned with flowers after the Ambulance Paramedics of BC (APBC) ceremonial unit and members of the BCAS 10-7 Association (retirees) honoured its fallen by laying flowers on Friday (May 6)

Since 1988, 10 B.C. paramedics have died in the line of duty, according to the APBC.

Line of duty losses do not include those members who died as a result of work-related illness or injury.

