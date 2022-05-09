Paramedics honour fallen with Victoria memorial ceremony

The paramedic memorial outside the B.C. legislature is adorned with flowers after the Ambulance Paramedics of BC (APBC) ceremonial unit and members of the BCAS 10-7 Association (retirees) honoured its fallen by laying flowers on Friday (May 6)
Since 1988, 10 B.C. paramedics have died in the line of duty, according to the APBC.
Line of duty losses do not include those members who died as a result of work-related illness or injury.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.