Parents push for new playground at Gordon Head Middle School

After four years without a playground, families with students at Gordon Head Middle School are hopeful that this will be the year that the B.C. government will fund a new playground.

Until last year, the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) thought that only elementary schools were eligible for the provincial government Playground Equipment Program (PEP), said Jasmine Haere, whose daughter just started sixth grade at Gordon Head Middle.

“It’s important to me to continue having a play structure available to her at middle school,” said Haere.

The PEP awards 50 B.C. schools with funding for new playgrounds. The districts put forth schools that need new equipment and some are chosen to receive the new playgrounds.

Middle schools are often overlooked when it comes to new playgrounds, Haere explained, but those kids aren’t done playing. The students are between the ages of 10 and 13 and they’re not too old to play, she explained. Haere noted that a local developer provided partial funding to Royal Oak Middle School in SD63 for a new playground that students use all the time.

Haere was part of the parent group that fought for a new playground at Torquay Elementary — one of Gordon Head Middle’s feeder schools. Through the BCAA Play Here contest, the school received a new $100,000 playground. Knowing her daughter would soon be at Gordon Head Middle which had its playground removed four years ago, Haere emailed the PEP director asking if middle schools could be considered for the funding. The director confirmed that middle schools are eligible, so Haere alerted SD61.

Haere was told Gordon Head Middle would be considered by the district for the nomination, but in the end, SD 61 put forward another school for the 2019 funding.

Haere and the other parents are hopeful that the district will help Gordon Head Middle get a new playground this year. The parents whose children attended Gordon Head Middle’s other feeder school, Hillcrest Elementary, raised money for a new playground at their elementary school too, said Haere. Together, the parents from both feeder schools have provided about $170,000 of playground equipment to the district, she noted.

“I hope the district recognizes the community effort to play possible,” said Haere. “I don’t want that to go unnoticed.”

Haere said that if Gordon Head Middle isn’t considered for the PEP funding this year, parents from the PAC will work to fundraise the $100,000 needed for playground equipment and the installation themselves. She pointed out that it will be tough because there are only three grades at the middle school — Grades 6, 7 and 8 — which means less people to help raise the money. But Haere’s certain people from the community would come forward to help out.

“I don’t think there’s anyone who doesn’t understand the value of a play structure.”

SD61 could not be reached for comment by press time.

