Angel, a Timneh African Grey, was found in Saanich Friday afternoon and will be re-united with her owner Monday afternon. (Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing/Submitted)

Parrot to be reunited with owner after found in Saanich

Angel is a Timneh African Grey parrot

A parrot that landed on a Saanich patio on Quadra Street Friday night is back with her owner.

Terry Mah, an administrator with Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing (ROAM), said a resident living in the 4000 block of Quadra Street found Angel, a Timneh African Grey parrot, at around 10 p.m. Friday.

The animal stayed at that location for the night, then moved to another location, while ROAM searched for the owner, whom volunteers found Monday morning.

READ ALSO: Piko’s Odyssey: parrot returns ‘from the wild’ in Oak Bay

According to Mah, the owner of Angel is a woman who has had the bird for at least 20 years.

“She was quite upset all weekend,” said Mah of the owner.

But with the assistance of more internet-savvy individuals, the woman was able to connect with the person with whom Angel was staying. The owner plans to pick up the bird later this afternoon.

As for the bird, Mah said it is “totally fine.”

Or to paraphrase Monty Python’s Parrot Sketch, Angel is full of life.

