A grant of $1.4 million from the provincial government will help preserve Mary Hill Nature Sanctuary in the Highlands. (Photo contributed)

Partners protecting Mary Lake Nature Sanctuary in Highlands

$1.4 million grant from B.C. government for sensitive ecosystems

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Mary Lake Nature Sanctuary received some timely protection, thanks to a grant from the provincial government and the efforts of a dedicated group of partners.

The B.C. Government announced a $1.4 million grant to preserve sensitive ecosystems and protect the property as a conservation area at Mary Hill Nature Sanctuary, a 17-hectare property in the Highlands near the centre of the Millstream Watershed that is home to a diverse variety of plants and animal species.

The Greater Victoria Greenbelt Society (GVGS), a local non-profit, purchased 27 hectares of property that includes the sanctuary in 2016 for about $2 million.

ALSO READ: Greenbelt Society to take over Highlands lake property

The Capital Regional District purchased a 10-hectare section of the property to close a gap in the regional trail connection between Gowlland Tod Provincial Park and Thetis Lake Regional Park in the summer of 2018. In November of that year, the Tsartlip First Nation became partners for the protection of the lake property, which sits within the traditional territory of the WSANEC (Saanich) Coast Salish peoples.

A unique partnership between the Greater Victoria Greenbelt Society, the Tsartlip First Nation and the government of B.C., with the support of numerous local organizations and individuals has made this possible, the GVGS said in a media release. “The GVGS is looking forward to continuing our collaborations with the Tsartlip Nation to determine how the Mary Lake Nature Sanctuary and Nature House will be managed to promote conservation, respect for nature and cultural values.”

Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, said in a statement that the Mary Lake Nature Sanctuary provides the community with an opportunity to connect with nature and deepen people’s understanding of B.C.’s unique ecology. “It is also an opportunity to strengthen our understanding of Indigenous knowledge and culture through a partnership with the Tsartlip First Nation,” Horgan said.

ALSO READ: Mary Lake property in Highlands added to CRD trail system

Highlands Mayor Ken Williams thanked the province on behalf of Highlands residents for its generosity in helping the successful partnership of Tsartlip First Nation and Greater Victoria Greenbelt Society “preserve this spectacular natural asset known as the Mary Lake Nature Sanctuary.”

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait called the announcement of the grant great news for the entire region and applauded the efforts of the partners involved. “There is a lot to learn from our Indigenous communities about how to live in harmony with nature,” Tait added.

Future plans involve placing covenants to protect the property in the future as a conservation area and rezoning from residential property to a nature sanctuary with a nature house for public use. The Highlands Nature House is within the property.

For more information or to donate, visit marylakeconnections.ca.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Meet Oak Bay’s 2019 Tour de Rock rider, Const. Sandrine Perry

Just Posted

Colwood, Oak Bay make list of top 25 Canadian communities

Data gathered from 145 communities across Canada

Explore the interesting world of bats with a free nature walk

CRD parks naturalist and members of the Habitat Acquisition Trust will guide the search for bats

Weeds crowding out users of Langford Lake

New weed harvester due to arrive next week

Greater Victoria cyclists eye podiums around the world

Sarah Van Dam, Riley Pickrell head to Germany for world junior championship

Newman Farm feeds the hungry and intrigues political decision makers

Local politicians tour the Central Saanich operation

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have you already decided who you will vote for in the federal election?

In just over two months Canadians will head to the polls to… Continue reading

B.C. boy killed after semi-trailer slams into SUV in Alberta

Two adults and two other children in the SUV were flown to Calgary hospitals

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Answers could still come in northern B.C. homicides, retired Mountie says

The RCMP have said it will be difficult to determine a motive in the McLeod and Schmegelsky case

Most Read