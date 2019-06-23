Patriotic al-fresco dining experience returns in Sidney

Now in its third year, the event has been known to attract 300 people before. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colourful al-fresco community event Dinner en Rouge is back, kicking off the Canada Day weekend celebrations.

Organized by the Mary Winspear Centre, the third annual Dinner en Rouge will see guests gather for a chic, outdoor dinner experience waterside in Beacon Park, on Saturday, June 29 at 6 p.m.

The event is named after “Diner en Blanc,” a worldwide event where people gather in public spaces and set-up temporary dining areas. The Sidney version is an altogether more patriotic affair, timed to help celebrate Canada Day by encouraging diners to wear their loudest red and white.

“Guests can choose to bring their own food and dine potluck style with friends or partake in the catered barbecue dinner prepared by Island Culinary Services,” says Carey Salvador, the Mary Winspear Centre’s marketing coordinator.

Last year, diners brought flags, hats, feather boas, toy moose and geese, as well as a heap of national pride. Around 300 people attended a couple of years ago, in 2017, and a festival atmosphere fills Beacon Park, each time.

The event is in partnership with the Peninsula Celebrations Society, with entertainment and dancing led by Victoria party band Shaky Ground.

For more information and to purchase tickets call the Mary Winspear box office 250-656-0275 or visit marywinspear.ca.



