Peace Walk fundraiser for hospice runs on Sunday

Take a walk, have a snack, and help donate to a local charity

The ninth annual Peace Walk is happening on Sunday. Last year (pictured), over 350 people attended. File contributed

For the ninth year, Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress is hosting the Peace Walk, a community fundraiser for Victoria Hospice.

Running this Sunday, July 22, at 9:00 a.m. attendees will start to gather at the band stand at Beacon Hill Park. Introductions will begin at 10:00 from Gordy Dodd, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell, and Victoria Hospice interim CEO Wayne Powell.

At 11:00 a.m. the walk will begin, proceeding from the band stand to Clover Point and back. The walk is anticipated to take no more than an hour. Upon return to the band stand, attendees can enjoy free samosas and sandwiches.

Anyone who donates more than $25 will receive a T-shirt.

The family friendly event will also feature a firetruck from the Victoria Fire Department for kids to check out.

Last year, 350 people attended and $10,000 was raised. This year, 500 people are anticipated.

For more information you can head to victoriahospice.org/events/gordy-dodd-9th-annual-peace-walk

