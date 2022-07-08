Peacock pops in to peruse Oak Bay library

Whether it was there to pick up a book or peruse the Internet remains unclear, but a peacock popped in to a local library branch earlier this week.

The colourful bird was spotted at the Oak Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library on Monterey Avenue.

GVPL staff seized the opportunity to spread the word, tweeting about the “curious mind” that temporarily took up residence, alongside a photo of the bird near the shelves where folks in Oak Bay pick up their books, magazines and movies on hold. A second photo shows it hanging out near the front door.

“We can’t promise you’ll see a peacock, but your library card will give you access to thousands of books, movies, online courses and more,” the post promises.

The GVPL hosts an annual summer reading club for kids and a challenge for adults. Both promise an opportunity for prizes.

This year’s kids program that started July 4 is based on the theme, ‘All Together Now’, featuring artwork by illustrator and video game artist Elaine Chen of Vancouver. It features weekly activities, events and contests.

The adult summer challenge also boasts a couple prizes up for grabs.

Learn more about programs, or find a nearby branch, at gvpl.ca.

