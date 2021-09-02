David He is the newest member of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council. (Courtesy of David He)

Pearson College student accepted as newest member on Prime Minister’s Youth Council

David He is a three-time TEDx speaker and global advocate for sustainable growth

Second-year Pearson College student David He will be bringing issues important to his generation to the forefront as he joins the Prime Minister’s Youth Council.

“It’s an absolute honour and a privilege to represent my peers to the federal government and advocate for them,” He said. “I’m excited to have this opportunity to advocate for policies that would help Canadians of all backgrounds – especially as we collectively recover from the pandemic.”

He, a student at the United World College, will be one of 10 new youth council members to serve an 18 to 24-month term. Since its establishment in 2016, the youth council has advised the prime minister and the minister of diversity, inclusion and youth on national issues of employment, access to education, building community, climate change, youth service and sustainable growth.

“David is active in both student life and in the wider – sometimes worldwide – community,” said Craig Davis, head of Pearson College. In 2017, He co-founded The Global Spotlight, a world-reaching initiative for the transformation of youth into changemakers through stories and mentorship. He also served as a member of Junior Team Canada and delegate at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation to advocate for inclusive pandemic recovery policies. He’s also a three-time TEDx speaker.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult for young people to afford post-secondary education or housing,” He said regarding issues he hopes to forward to the prime minister. “I’m hoping our council will provide important advice to federal programs to tackle these challenges.

“I’m also looking forward to using this seat to advocate for those left behind by the pandemic as well as focusing on anti-racism initiatives. Since my appointment, I’ve been reaching out to community leaders and looking at ways where we can tackle these issues.”

