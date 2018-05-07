Pedal for mental health Wednesday at Uptown

Mental Health Week is May 7-13

During Mental Health Week is May 7-13 the Canadian Mental Health Association points out while 1 in 5 Canadians experience a mental health illness or challenge every year, 100 per cent of Canadians have mental health.

CMHA has hosted Mental Health Week in Canada since 1951 in a bid to end the stigma related to mental illness.

“We sometimes use the terms ‘mental health’ and ‘mental illness’ interchangeably. But being mentally well is not the absence of illness – in fact, mental health is something we all need to promote, protect and celebrate,” says Bev Gutray, chief executive officer at CMHA BC Division.

During Mental Health Week CMHA branches throughout British Columbia host a variety of local community events as part of the campaign to Get Loud about what mental health really is.

On Wednesday May 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Steve Nash Fitness Clubs across the Lower Mainland, Victoria and Kelowna celebrate mental health by setting up spin bikes outside their clubs. Members of the general public are invited to take some time out to peddle for mental health. Steve Nash Fitness Clubs will donate $10 to CMHA for every kilometre that people spin. They will also donate $1 for every time the hashtag #SNFCRideDontHide is used on May 9.

In Western Canada, CMHA partnered with London Drugs on a “Take Time for Tea” campaign at all London Drugs. “Take Time for Tea” cards, containing tips for wellness and self-care from CMHA and a stress-busting tea bag, are available by donation this week at London Drugs checkouts across BC. The funds raised at each location go directly to mental health services in that community.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
