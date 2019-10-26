Pedestrians in costume take to the streets for Wicked Victoria

Ghouls and goblins, rainbows and unicorns and all manner of imagined costumes between could appear in the streets of Victoria Sunday.

The fifth annual Wicked Victoria fills the Boo Boulevard – Government Street between Humboldt and Yates streets – in a pedestrian only event where costumes are encouraged

The streetscape features themes including the Feeling Ghoully Music Zone, Ghostly Giving and Moonlight Harvest Market featuring entertainment, non-profit organizations and inflatables, and vendors respectively on Sunday, Oct. 27 from noon to 5 p.m.

There’s a ‘wicked kids zone’ that includes the starting point of a 3 p.m. monster march down Government Street. That zone features balloons, colouring, face painting, games, and blow ups with a central open area and bouncy castles. Glow sticks, wristbands and pumpkins are available by donation with profits supporting Jeneece Place and the Children’s Health Foundation.



