Peers Victoria aims to gather gifts for those who might otherwise go without

Organization encourages themes of tasty, cozy and warm gift bags

Packing a bag takes on new meaning with the annual holiday drive for Peers Victoria.

Peers, a multi-service agency providing outreach, harm reduction and education services for people in the sex industry, hopes to collect 150 bags filled with goodies.

There are three popular themes – tasty, cozy and warm. Tasty features chocolate, cereal, chips, crackers, cookies, hot chocolate, candy, pepperoni and other snack items. Cozy includes blankets or pyjamas with shower or bath products and chocolate. Then there’s the ‘damn it’s cold outside’ which includes items such as blankets, socks, gloves, hand warmers, rain ponchos, umbrellas and chocolate. Gift bags, packed in recyclable paper gift bags or reusable grocery bags, generally range from $30 to $45 in value.

Bags can be dropped off at Peers Victoria, 1-744 Fairview Rd. Tuesday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. by Dec. 16.

Anyone looking to make a monetary donation can visit canadahelps.org/en/dn/11316.

Learn more about the organization at safersexwork.ca.

