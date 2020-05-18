Crowds decked out in red and white watch the helicopter rescue demonstration during 2019 Canada Day festivities in Sidney. (Black Press Media file photo)

Peninsula Celebrations Society flies inspirational banner in Sidney

Community event organizers urge everyone to enjoy ‘a splash of colour we can all celebrate’

A banner at the intersection of Beacon Avenue and the Pat Bay Highway shouts a joyful message from the Peninsula Celebrations Society – “A splash of colour we can all celebrate.”

For more than three decades PCS has organized community events such as the Sparkles Parade, Breakfast with Santa, Polar Bear Swim, Summer Sounds, Canada Day, Treat Street and Easter Egg Hunt. Those gatherings are now banned due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leaving PCS to find new ways to celebrate with the community.

READ ALSO: Novel coronavirus can live in water, but is it infectious?

“We, as a community, are getting through this,” board member Joan Beattie said in a news release. “While it may look completely different this year, we can all still reflect and celebrate in our own unique ways.”

The message aims to inspire residents and passersby as the province slowly reopens after many businesses were closed, and social distancing protocols put in place in March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“No one person’s story is the same,” Beattie said. “We wanted the design of the banner to reflect that; to allow for individual interpretation. We didn’t want to tell people what to think because we don’t know what their experience has been and how this has affected them.”

The PCS expects to be back planning the events that forge neighborhood connections and civic pride before too long.

“We love our community and the kind and caring people and businesses that help make this a great place to live. It’s been said that challenges can bring out our true colours,” Beattie said. “Whatever your interpretation, feel pride in being part of a community and a nation that is getting through this, one wise and cautious step at a time. ”

READ ALSO: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Volunteers install the inspirational banner in Sidney. (Courtesy Peninsula Celebrations Society)

Previous story
Cancelled school trip plants entrepreneurial seed for Saanich student
Next story
Metchosin farm deploys donkeys to protect sheep from bears, dogs

Just Posted

Victoria residents navigate addiction recovery during the pandemic

Dakota Johnny and Stephen Vickets are residents of Foundation House

Metchosin farm deploys donkeys to protect sheep from bears, dogs

Trio of donkeys take tactics similar to sheep dogs to protect flock from pedators

Peninsula Celebrations Society flies inspirational banner in Sidney

Community event organizers urge everyone to enjoy ‘a splash of colour we can all celebrate’

Sidney council trims back plans for barber shop to serve liquor

While council supports Cut Cartel Barbers Lounge’s plan, they toughen recommended approval conditions

Plan to clean up crabbing area in Sidney catches on with council

A recent dive off the pier found garbage as well as many discarded traps with trapped animals

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans… Continue reading

Health researcher hopes COVID-19 means new policies for Indigenous peoples

The federal government has reported at least 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on reserves

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Lab was involved in trials that led to creation of Ebola vaccine

Amazon says will end extra $2 per hour pay and double overtime after May

Amazon’s pay incentives were initially supposed to end at the end of April

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

PHOTOS: Snowbirds fly over parts of B.C.

The Canadian military demonstration squadron flew low over Salmon Arm.

First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Vaccine development and testing could take years, according to the World Health Organization

Most Read