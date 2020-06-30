The Peninsula Country Market doubles the fun with shopping Wednesdays and Saturdays all summer. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Peninsula Country Market doubles down to fill event void

Farmers’ market at the Saanich Fairgrounds runs Wednesdays, Saturdays this summer

Already a farm stand haven, Central Saanich will see an additional night during the week of farmers’ market fun.

In a bid to fill voids left by events cancelled due to COVID-19, such as Brentwood Bay’s Music in the Park and the popular Sidney Night Market, the Peninsula Country Market has doubled down, adding a Wednesday evening market this summer.

Customers can peruse the stands with grass underfoot at the Saanich Fairgrounds each Wednesday in July and August from 4 to 8 p.m. in addition to the usual Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday events run through to Thanksgiving weekend.

Changes to the market, sparked by social distancing protocols, mean no live music this year, but locally produced meats, farm-fresh produce, baking, preserves, flowers, plants, soaps, jewelry, pottery, art and more are available from area artisans.

Organizers encourage previous Sidney Market vendors who make, bake or grow products locally to contact Marlene Hamer at info@peninsulacountrymarket.ca to inquire about space availability, which is limited.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
