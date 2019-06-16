Dwindling supplies at the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. (Courtesy of Tyson Elder)

Peninsula food bank ‘desperate’ for donations

Stock “never been this low” at Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank as demand outstrips supplies

Shelves are bare and and stock at the has “never been this low” at the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

With a dwindling trickle of donations coming in, the charity is sounding an urgent appeal to residents.

“There seems to be more empty boxes than full ones these days at the food bank, with food donations disappearing, all while the numbers of those we help continue to grow,” says Beverley Elder, Executive Director of Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

Summer is always a tough time for food banks, but the organization say sthis year seems like it may be the worst ever. They say that generally donations from the Christmas season lasts them until mid to late May, but this year all of those donations were gone by early March.

“We are lucky enough to have a very supportive local community and we are calling on them once again to help us help those in need on the Saanich Peninsula. Last year the food bank changed it’s name to the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank to better reflect the area and people we serve,” says Elder.

The Food Bank has been operating since 1984. Since their modest beginnings, they have helped thousands of people through the generous contributions of the local community.

The Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank is a non-profit, charitable organization run by a Board of Directors. The Board oversees the Executive Director, staff, and volunteers who run the day-to-day operations of the food bank.

The bank is most in need of canned food, pasta, crackers, dry soup, spreads, school snacks, cereal, cleaning products and toilet paper. For the full list of the most needed items visit splfoodbank.com.


