Supplies are running low at the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. (Courtesy of Tyson Elder)

Peninsula foodbank at ‘all-time low’

House of Lily Koi step in with $2,480 donation to help dwindling food stocks

Since a “desperate” mid-June appeal for food donations from a local food bank, donations have only trickled in, apart from a recent $2,480 gift from luxury Sidney boutique, House of Lily Koi.

The Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank says many of their shelves are bare and two fundraisers have “flopped.” While staff were keen to relay their gratitude to residents for the donations they have received, they also want to highlight the level of need they are struggling to meet.

Summer is always a tough time for food banks to secure donations, after the fruitful Christmas period, and the organization says this year has been its most challenging yet. The food bank started in 1984 and helps thousands of people in need, thanks to gifts from Greater Victoria and Saanich Peninsula donors.

Its situation has been given a boost by House of Lily Koi’s donation.

The Sidney boutique raised the money through sales it made during the town’s Sidewalk Sale and Street Festival. Shai Thompson, owner of the shop and vice-president of the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society, is an example of many in the business community who raise funds for good causes.

“Our success is driven by our customers – so many of whom live locally. It seems only natural that we would want to share a bit of our success with others who may be less fortunate. Raising money for the food bank is the ideal way to do this.”

This is the third year Thompson has run a “fun fundraiser” as part of the House of Lily Koi’s activities during the sale.

Each year, the shop sells clothing and accessories, with much of the proceeds going to the food bank.

“There is such great community spirit and a willingness to do whatever it takes to make the event as successful as possible,” says Thompson. “We are very pleased we’ve been able to support the food bank again this year.”

The food bank is hoping for similar acts of generosity in the coming days to restock shelves. It says it is most in need of canned food, pasta, crackers, dry soup, spreads, school snacks, cereal, cleaning products and toilet paper. For the full list of the most needed items visit splfoodbank.com.

House of Lily Koi owner Shai Thompson presents a cheque to the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. (Submitted by Shai Thompson)

