Peninsula grandmothers salute Roaring ’20s fashion

Members of historical fashion design company Heritage Productions flaunt their period threads at a fashion show. The local Grandmothers Helping African Grandmothers chapter is holding its annual Fashion Through The Ages and High Tea on May 3 at St. Andrew’s Church. (Heritage Productions Victoria)

A group of Peninsula grandmothers is hosting a charity fashion show and high tea in support of African grandmothers.

The Grandmothers Helping African Grandmothers (GHAG) chapter of St. Andrew’s church is holding its annual Fashion Through the Ages and High Tea event, Friday, May 3.

ALSO READ: 103 year-old veteran honored by his Legion

“It’ll be unique and will feature some very interesting fashion,” says organizer Phyllis Aherne, who has been part of the group for nine years.

This year, the fashion show’s theme is the Roaring Twenties, so expect cloche hats and flapper dresses, old sport. All clothes on display will be from Heritage Productions, whose models will strut their stuff as representatives explain the historical and stylistic significance of the garments.

In addition to the 50-minute fashion show, door prizes will be on offer and a vintage doll arrangement displayed by the Victoria Doll Club.

ALSO READ: Sidney arts show features hundreds of pieces for sale

Among all this excitement, refreshments will be provided in the form of a high tea, with a selection of sandwiches and cakes.

The St. Andrew’s chapter of GHAG raises money for the Stephen Lewis Foundation, which allocates funds to grandmothers in Africa who care for their grandchildren after their children passed away from AIDS.

The funds go towards expenses, clinics and workshops that help the grandmothers day to day. This often translates to food, medical care, HIV counseling and testing, as well as adequate housing and bedding.

ALSO READ: ArtSea turns a municipal art-off into a symbol of collaboration

Forging a strong link with the communities they help is central to the chapter’s activities, and members often donate their airmiles for some of the recipients to visit Sidney and Greater Victoria communities.

“The grandmothers have come over on tour to experience Canada and to raise funds. They have come to Sidney and we have dined with them,” says Aherne proudly, noting that GHAG is well supported, with successful chapters in Victoria and up-Island.

Fashion Through the Ages with High Tea tickets cost $25, and takes place at St. Andrew’s church hall on Fourth Street in Sidney. Showtime is 2 p.m. on May 3. For tickets and more information call 250-655-7149.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter