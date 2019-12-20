Peninsula Santa’s Helpers wrap toy drive with significant donation

Chace Whitson of Macdonald Realty as well as Patti Sanders and Carey Salvador of the Mary Winspear Centre joined Carson Shanks of Haro Pacific Developments and Lauren Powell of Buddies Toys Friday in dropping off $2,000 worth of toys to the Peninsula Santa’s Helpers toy drive. Whitson and Shanks each donated $1,000 with Powell, owner of owner of Buddies Toys, giving a substantial discount. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Chace Whitson of Macdonald Realty as well as Patti Sanders and Carey Salvador of the Mary Winspear Centre joined Carson Shanks of Haro Pacific Developments and Lauren Powell of Buddies Toys last Friday in dropping off $2,000 worth of toys to the Peninsula Santa’s Helpers toy drive. Whitson and Shanks each donated $1,000 with substantial discount from Powell, owner of Buddies Toys. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Chace Whitson of Macdonald Realty as well as Patti Sanders and Carey Salvador of the Mary Winspear Centre joined Carson Shanks of Haro Pacific Developments and Lauren Powell of Buddies Toys last Friday in dropping off $2,000 worth of toys to the Peninsula Santa’s Helpers toy drive.

Whitson and Shanks each donated $1,000 with substantial discount from Powell, owner of Buddies Toys.

The annual toy drive, providing gifts for 250 Peninsula children this year, wrapped its donation drive Dec. 17.

RELATED: Donations down, Peninsula Santa’s Helpers worry heading into final week of toy drive

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com