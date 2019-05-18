Peninsula Streams wraps year’s education component with salmon fry release

Kelset elementary students the final group to release salmon with Pen Streams and Sidney Anglers

Peninsula Streams, with support from the Sidney Anglers, wrapped up it’s education program for the year, with Grade 3 students from Kelset Elementary School, releasing salmon fry into Reay Creek.

This program is one of several that Peninsula Streams offers to Grade 3 to 7 students that focuses on understanding the local watershed, the salmon life cycle and the carbon cycle. With concerns about climate change, our programs have been very popular, says Francesca Loro, Stewardship & Education Coordinator. Peninsula Streams delivers dozens of sessions each year to over 1200 students from 13 schools.

READ ALSO: Spill into Saanich’s Colquitz River could kill future salmon runs

Peninsula Streams has been quietly operating around the streams and beaches of the Saanich Peninsula for over 17 years coordinating stream restoration and habitat conservation. Over the last several years they have worked with local stewardship groups, First Nations and the province on projects including Pat Bay Beach erosion control and backshore protection, installing a camera to monitor fish and wildlife, building and enhancing spawning beds at Ward Creek and working with Butchart Gardens on fishway construction at Todd Creek.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Belmont’s Theatre on the Edge offers parody of Shakespeare

Just Posted

B.C. getting less bang for its buck

B.C.’s CPI topped 2.7 per cent in April 2019, compared to two per cent for all of Canada

Walkers across B.C. raise $1M to support those facing Alzheimer’s

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s returns on May 3, 2020

Belmont’s Theatre on the Edge offers parody of Shakespeare

Spring production of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead runs from May 22 to 25

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen comes to Victoria this weekend

Victoria Bug Zoo new home for scorpion

Two local Second World War heroes honoured at Fort Rodd Hill

Ceremony at Fort Rodd Hill recognizes efforts and achievements of heroes

Grumpy Cat, who entertained millions online, dies at age 7

Grumpy Cat, actually named Tardar Sauce, died of complications from a urinary tract infection

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

Fans get sneakpeak at new Batwoman series

The trailer for the CW series was released today

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

Most Read