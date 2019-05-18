Peninsula Streams wraps year’s education component with salmon fry release

Peninsula Streams, with support from the Sidney Anglers, wrapped up it’s education program for the year, with Grade 3 students from Kelset Elementary School, releasing salmon fry into Reay Creek.

This program is one of several that Peninsula Streams offers to Grade 3 to 7 students that focuses on understanding the local watershed, the salmon life cycle and the carbon cycle. With concerns about climate change, our programs have been very popular, says Francesca Loro, Stewardship & Education Coordinator. Peninsula Streams delivers dozens of sessions each year to over 1200 students from 13 schools.

Peninsula Streams has been quietly operating around the streams and beaches of the Saanich Peninsula for over 17 years coordinating stream restoration and habitat conservation. Over the last several years they have worked with local stewardship groups, First Nations and the province on projects including Pat Bay Beach erosion control and backshore protection, installing a camera to monitor fish and wildlife, building and enhancing spawning beds at Ward Creek and working with Butchart Gardens on fishway construction at Todd Creek.



