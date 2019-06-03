Central Saanich artist Anne Freidank looks over her large collection of reverse glass paintings. She’s selling a lifetime of work to raise money for SPCA WildARC, an organization that looks after injured or orphaned animals. (Black Press Media file photo)

Peninsula’s cat painter sells her 70-work art collection

Paintings up to 50 per cent off, proceeds to wildlife charity

Anne Freidank, known for her “whimsical” paintings of cats is selling all her stock in support of a wildlife charity.

Originally from Germany but a Saanich Peninsula resident for the last 31 years, Freidank’s nickname back in the old country was Munchner Miezen Malerin or the Munich Cat Painter. She says the initials pleasingly looked like cats’ ears – MMM, and jokes PPP, the Peninsula Pussycat Painter, isn’t quite the same.

“I love cats,” she says with a smile, “I grew up with cats, I think my first babysitter was a cat.”

ALSO READ: Lavender Farm brings back goat yoga with extra cuddles

A fine artist, Freidank uses a reverse painting technique, rarely used on the Island, to create an image on glass, which glows when exposed to light. She says she started painting cats almost by accident, her main commissions in Germany were of saints and after an order for 60 holy fathers, she thought she’d rather paint something else.

“I was tired of saints and I had a cat at the time, so I started painting cats. I would paint other things, but my trademark became cats so there would always be a cat peeking out in the background,” she says.

She then moved to the Peninsula and painting cats became part of her new West Coast life.

An energetic 84 year-old, Freidank is keen to spend her retirement on her other passion of gardening. As a result, she is selling her entire stock – 70 paintings of all different sizes – for as little as half their value. She has glass and canvas paintings, all featuring mischievous or cute kitties.

The paintings normally range from $18 – $4,000, so collectors and cat fans can grab a bargain at the sale.

ALSO READ: Dog portrait artist launches quirky clothing line

Freidank hopes she will be able to make a difference for distressed animals.

“My heart goes out to wildlife, it’s humans that hurt and kill them. We’re doing so much damage to teh environment and it breaks my heart. I want to help if I can.”

The sale takes place June 13 – 17, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, at Anne’s Cat Gallery, on 1870 Doney Rd. in Saanichton. Please bring cash or cheque and call (250) 652-0401 for more information.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

One of Central Saanich artist Anne Freidank’s whimsical cat paintings. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Previous story
Lily donated hair, now battles cancer

Just Posted

Early morning crash snarls traffic on Sooke Road

More than 1,000 without power

Sunny skies, high of 19 C for Monday

Plus your weekly forecast

Residents seek protected bike lane to connect Victoria and Oak Bay

Proposed bike lane would connect Inner Harbour to Oak Bay Marina

Peninsula’s cat painter sells her 70-work art collection

Paintings up to 50 per cent off, proceeds to wildlife charity

Pokemon themed wedding comes with bride and groom Pikachu mascot

A licensed service now offered in Japan

VIDEO: Master barbers to battle in Victoria’s first ‘jam-packed, hip hop throw down’

First ever local barber battle celebrates industry with hip hop, dance and hair cutting

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

The report contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Burnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

The National Energy Board endorsed the pipeline expansion earlier this year

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

Emotional ceremony to mark release of inquiry report on Indigenous women, girls

Similar issues were raised during the course of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work

Most Read