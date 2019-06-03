Victoria’s eighth annual Pet-A-Palooza returned with the “running of the bulls” in 2018. (File contributed)

Pet-A-Palooza brings ‘Ruff Mud’ race to Esquimalt

Annual pet expo takes place in Bullen Park this year

This summer Esquimalt is going to the dogs.

That’s because the Township is hosting the ninth annual Pet-A-Palooza pet expo. The free, pet-friendly event will allow dogs and dog enthusiasts alike to meet and partake in fun events.

This year the two-day event has a full schedule. Starting on Saturday, Aug. 17 is a “Ruff Mud” race. The 120-foot obstacle course is for dogs and their owners. Obstacles will include a hay bale jump, mud crawl, balancing on a plank, a dog wash station, weaving poles, a “ring of fire” and a ball pit. Registration is required for this race and is $15.

ALSO READ: Pet-A-Palooza a good reason to ‘pawse’ this weekend in Victoria

Don’t forget the puppy yoga class, which will include puppies from the Victoria Humane Society. There is room for 40 people in each of the three classes offered, and pre-registration is required. Tickets are $15.

There will also be a chance for dogs to show off their speed; a wiener dog race and puppy stampede are scheduled for Saturday while two separate “Running of the bulls” races for French and English bulldogs are scheduled for Sunday.

ALSO READ: Stolen Search and Rescue dog harness found

Sponsors from pet-themed businesses and adoption agencies will be stationed throughout the par, and attendees will be able to snag a swag bag from Pets West.

While a majority of events and booths target dogs, pets of all varieties are welcome as long as they are comfortable in a public setting with other animals.

The event will run on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Bullen Park.

For more information, you can visit petapaloozawest.com.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Grocers come together to launch Victoria Foundation’s Island Food Caring campaign

Just Posted

Visiting Cuban squad bests Victoria HarbourCats

Second Cuban visit a life-changing experience for teams

Pet-A-Palooza brings ‘Ruff Mud’ race to Esquimalt

Annual pet expo takes place in Bullen Park this year

Early morning crash snarls traffic on Sooke Road

More than 1,000 without power

Sunny skies, high of 19 C for Monday

Plus your weekly forecast

Residents seek protected bike lane to connect Victoria and Oak Bay

Proposed bike lane would connect Inner Harbour to Oak Bay Marina

VIDEO: Master barbers to battle in Victoria’s first ‘jam-packed, hip hop throw down’

First ever local barber battle celebrates industry with hip hop, dance and hair cutting

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Jon Palmiere lost his life saving a 10-year-old girl

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada

Amazon says it’s finalizing plans to make Prime Video Channels available in Canada for the first time

All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

The report contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Most Read