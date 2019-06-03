Pet-A-Palooza brings ‘Ruff Mud’ race to Esquimalt

Victoria’s eighth annual Pet-A-Palooza returned with the “running of the bulls” in 2018. (File contributed)

This summer Esquimalt is going to the dogs.

That’s because the Township is hosting the ninth annual Pet-A-Palooza pet expo. The free, pet-friendly event will allow dogs and dog enthusiasts alike to meet and partake in fun events.

This year the two-day event has a full schedule. Starting on Saturday, Aug. 17 is a “Ruff Mud” race. The 120-foot obstacle course is for dogs and their owners. Obstacles will include a hay bale jump, mud crawl, balancing on a plank, a dog wash station, weaving poles, a “ring of fire” and a ball pit. Registration is required for this race and is $15.

Don’t forget the puppy yoga class, which will include puppies from the Victoria Humane Society. There is room for 40 people in each of the three classes offered, and pre-registration is required. Tickets are $15.

There will also be a chance for dogs to show off their speed; a wiener dog race and puppy stampede are scheduled for Saturday while two separate “Running of the bulls” races for French and English bulldogs are scheduled for Sunday.

Sponsors from pet-themed businesses and adoption agencies will be stationed throughout the par, and attendees will be able to snag a swag bag from Pets West.

While a majority of events and booths target dogs, pets of all varieties are welcome as long as they are comfortable in a public setting with other animals.

The event will run on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Bullen Park.

For more information, you can visit petapaloozawest.com.

