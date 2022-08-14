Pets of all stripes are welcome for the pet blessing in Central Saanich Aug. 21, as long as they’re in carriers or on leashes. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Pet blessing returns for Saanich Peninsula parishes

Rain or shine, the blessing of the animals returns to a Peninsula church Aug. 21.

The longstanding tradition returns at the St. Francis Pet Memorial Pathway on the grounds of St. Stephen Anglican Church. The pet memorial path and garden is a popular draw for dog walkers. The pathway features bricks under which ashes of a pet can be buried with a plaque placed over top.

Members of the Saanich Peninsula Roman Catholic parish, Holy Trinity in North Saanich, St. Andrew in Sidney are all invited to the Central Saanich outdoor service that includes music, prayers and scripture readings.

The blessing of the animals is at St. Stephen Anglican Church, 7921 St. Stephen Rd. off Mount Newton X Road in Central Saanich on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Collection during the service will go to the Victoria Humane Society.

All animals should be in carriers or on a leash.

Learn more about the blessing and the pet path at parishcs.ca.

