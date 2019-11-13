Santa in Oak Bay (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Pet photos with Santa funds pair of Greater Victoria animal-friendly organizations

Broadmead Centre Pets West hosts the events Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

A pair of pet-friendly community groups get a little gift when residents score a photo of their favourite pet with Santa this season.

Pets West embarks on a 26th year of pet pictures with Santa with funds raised helping the Balfours Friends Foundation and the Pacific Animal Therapy Society. Both groups are run solely by volunteers, supporting people and pets across Greater Victoria.

PATS provides visitation and support services to seniors and students; visiting seniors homes, hospitals, and offering a reading program with pets.

READ ALSO: ‘Twas the night before Christmas

Balfours Friends assists with veterinary bills for lower income pet owners, helping to keep pets and their people together that might otherwise have to be surrendered due to financial hardship.

They also have a 2020 calendar available with a list of retailers online at balfoursfriendsfoundation.webs.com.

Pet Pictures with Santa is a great way to raise funds for these very deserving charities, while getting a wonderful gift for yourself at the same time.

Photos with Santa, for a $15 donation, are at Pets West in Broadmead Village on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
