PHOTO: Sooke library takes shape

Library takes shape The new Vancouver Island Regional Library in Sooke is reaching skyward. The $7.5-million project is on schedule with an anticipated opening date of spring 2022. Work completed to date includes bringing services to the site, pouring the slab, and installing the timbers. Wall framing and roof building are now the focus. Library officials say the project is on budget. “At this stage, the building’s circular design is clear to see, and it is so exciting to watch this iconic amenity take shape for the community,” said David Carson, VIRL’s media spokesperson. The new library is along Wadams Way. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)

The new Vancouver Island Regional Library in Sooke is reaching skyward. The $7.5-million project is on schedule with an anticipated opening date of spring of 2022. Work completed to date includes bringing services to the site, pouring the slab, and installing the timbers. Wall framing and roof building are now the focus. Library officials say the project is on budget. “At this stage, the building’s circular design is clear to see, and it is so exciting to watch this iconic amenity take shape for the community,” said David Carson, VIRL’s media spokesperson. The new library is along Wadams Way.