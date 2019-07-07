PHOTOS: 2019 Victoria Pride Parade hits downtown

The 26th annual Victoria Pride Parade filled downtown streets with glitter, music and endless rainbows Sunday morning. Community members, non-profits, First Nations, school districts, councils and more showed their pride at the yearly event. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) The 26th annual Victoria Pride Parade filled downtown streets with glitter, music and endless rainbows Sunday morning. Community members, non-profits, First Nations, school districts, councils and more showed their pride at the yearly event. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) The 26th annual Victoria Pride Parade took over downtown streets on Sunday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) The 26th annual Victoria Pride Parade filled downtown streets with glitter, music, rainbows and joy Sunday morning. For the first time ever, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of B.C. appeared in the Victoria Pride Parade. Reverand Dr. Logan McMenamie wore rainbow beads and waved to crowds at the 26th annual event. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) With Madonna and bubbles blowing in the wind and glitter raining down from the sky, Victoria’s downtown was full of unbridled joy and endless pride Sunday morning during the 26th annual Victoria Pride Parade.

Thousands lined the streets to watch while hundreds of corporations, businesses, political parties, grassroots groups, non-profit organizations and more celebrated the LGBTQ2* community with wild, wacky and colourful floats, blaring tunes impossible not to dance to and spreading the infectious joy of Pride.

Victoria City Council, the Greater Victoria Police Diversity Advisory Committee, Saanich and Victoria fire departments and more showed off their rainbow best during the hour and half parade.

The parade began at the corner of Yates and Government and continued south before ending at MacDonald Park in James Bay for the Victoria Pride Festival.

