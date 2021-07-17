A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

PHOTOS: A look inside the Victoria prize in the Dream Lottery for BC Children’s Hospital

Tesla vehicle included in 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom James Bay townhome prize

This year’s Dream Lottery to raise funds for BC Children’s Hospital features a luxury James Bay townhome, a 2021 Tesla and $850,000 cash as prizes.

The 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in the Capital Park Residences at 560 Michigan St. also features an 888-square foot rooftop terrace and a private garage.

The Dream Lottery supports research initiatives that lead to innovative discoveries and treatments, which in turn directly help experts at BC Children’s Hospital advance their quest to conquer childhood illnesses. Here, more than 1,000 researchers work to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Akash Rattan, vice president and chief financial officer of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, says the hospital has world-leading experts due to the significant resources put towards research.

READ ALSO: B.C. photographer takes top Canadian Geographic photo prize

“Dream Lottery funds go directly towards innovative research, which leads to new medical solutions to treat B.C.’s sick and injured children. Over the past 14 months throughout the pandemic, our hospital’s researchers and clinicians haven’t lifted their feet off the gas pedal. They have pivoted and adapted to changes as needed, and most importantly they have continued to provide our children with the best medical options available.”

The winner of the Dream Lottery can choose from one of eight grand prize dream home packages: there are two at Morgan Creek in South Surrey worth $2.9 million; McKinley in Kelowna worth over $2.6 million; Lakeview Living in Penticton worth over $2.5 million; Victoria worth over $2.5 million; Vancouver-Oakridge worth over $2.6 million; Island Lifestyle in Courtenay worth over $2.6 million; and the cash prize of $2.3 million tax free.

Tickets in the 2021 Dream Lottery, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, are on sale now through midnight on Oct. 1 or until tickets sell out.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

charityHospitals

 

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

The view from the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It's a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)

Previous story
Victoria looking into reopening Beacon Hill Park road to traffic
Next story
Garden’s bounty a delight for residents of Langford retirement community

Just Posted

The Legendary Sikh Riders started their cross-Canada tour, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in Victoria on July 17. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
PHOTOS: Sikh motorcycle group starts cross-Canada charity tour in Victoria

Alexander Mackie Lodge garden club members relax in the sun. Seated (from left) are Ted Buchanan, Mary-Lou Konrath and Ted McMaster; standing are Gordon Knill and Elsa Bryan. (Photo Gary Wilson)
Garden’s bounty a delight for residents of Langford retirement community

Danielle (left) and Eijo Toyonaga are a husband and wife team who create art on the causeway. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Calligraphy artist couple create beautiful designs for passersby on Victoria harbour

A peek inside the Victoria 2021 Dream Lottery prize home. It’s a 1,451 square-foot, three-level, two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an 888 sq. ft. rooftop terrace and a private garage. (Courtesy BC Children’s Hospital Foundation)
PHOTOS: A look inside the Victoria prize in the Dream Lottery for BC Children’s Hospital