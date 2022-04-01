PHOTOS: Alumni, students, Rotarians collect cash in bottle form at Oak Bay High

Oak Bay High is a hub of activity as students, alumni and Rotary gather for a bottle drive to repair the track behind the school. (Courtesy of Daphne Good)Oak Bay High is a hub of activity as students, alumni and Rotary gather for a bottle drive to repair the track behind the school. (Courtesy of Daphne Good)
Oak Bay High is a hub of activity as students, alumni and Rotary gather for a bottle drive to repair the track behind the school. (Courtesy Daphne Good)

Get a jump on spring cleaning by clearing out the empties to help Oak Bay High students, alumni and Rotarians raise cash to repair the track behind the school.

The Oak Bay Rotary Club knows bottles are cash and is piling them up in an effort to raise funds for rejuvenation of the Jack Wallace Memorial Track. The organization has held a handful of drives with the latest March 5 that raised $1,062.24.

The track is legacy infrastructure from the 1994 Commonwealth Games and while well maintained, is in need of an upgrade. A campaign that started years ago kicked back into high gear late last year. The Oak Bay High School Alumni Association is matching donations up to $15,000.

Donate online at canadahelps.org/en/charities/oak-bay-rotary-foundation. Contributions of $20 or more are eligible for a tax receipt.

Residents can drop bottles in a drive-thru fashion on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the back parking lot at Oak Bay High off Cranmore Road.

