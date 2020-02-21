PHOTOS: BC Children’s lottery offers luxury downtown Victoria home as a prize

The Choices Lotto has luxury homes across the province

The Capital Park home at 560 Michigan Street is one of the 2020 Choices Lottery grand prize homes. (File contributed/ BC Children’s Hospital Lottery)

A luxurious downtown Victoria home is one of the eight grand prizes offered in a lottery supporting the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Tickets for the 2020 Choices Lottery are now on sale until April 9, with funds raised going towards medical research.

“With the help of Choices Lottery, BC Children’s Hospital can focus on funding research that goes exclusively to the care of children, from babies to teens, across B.C. and the Yukon,” said Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation in a statement. “Not only do we treat sick and injured children, but our ultimate vision is to keep them healthy. Lottery proceeds provide our research team with the knowledge and skills to continue moving our pediatric care to the next level.”

This year’s lottery offers the larges prizes yet; winners can choose between one of seven homes across B.C. or simply opt for $2.2 million tax-free cash. There are also smaller prizes, include a 50/50 draw and a daily cash plus game.

The Victoria home is located at the Capital Park Residences at TH07-560 Michigan St. The 2,280 sq. ft home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and has a value of $2.5 million. Along with the home the winner will also receive a 2020 Tesla Model X Long Rage, a 2020 BMW 230i xDrive Coupe and $725,000 cash.

Other homes are available in South Surrey, Delta, Kelowna, Squamish, Vancouver and Courtenay.

To purchase tickets or to learn more visit bcchildrens.com.

