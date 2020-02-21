The Capital Park home at 560 Michigan Street is one of the 2020 Choices Lottery grand prize homes. (File contributed/ BC Children’s Hospital Lottery)

PHOTOS: BC Children’s lottery offers luxury downtown Victoria home as a prize

The Choices Lotto has luxury homes across the province

A luxurious downtown Victoria home is one of the eight grand prizes offered in a lottery supporting the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Tickets for the 2020 Choices Lottery are now on sale until April 9, with funds raised going towards medical research.

“With the help of Choices Lottery, BC Children’s Hospital can focus on funding research that goes exclusively to the care of children, from babies to teens, across B.C. and the Yukon,” said Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation in a statement. “Not only do we treat sick and injured children, but our ultimate vision is to keep them healthy. Lottery proceeds provide our research team with the knowledge and skills to continue moving our pediatric care to the next level.”

ALSO READ: Luxurious Greater Victoria oceanview homes available in hospital lottery

This year’s lottery offers the larges prizes yet; winners can choose between one of seven homes across B.C. or simply opt for $2.2 million tax-free cash. There are also smaller prizes, include a 50/50 draw and a daily cash plus game.

The Victoria home is located at the Capital Park Residences at TH07-560 Michigan St. The 2,280 sq. ft home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and has a value of $2.5 million. Along with the home the winner will also receive a 2020 Tesla Model X Long Rage, a 2020 BMW 230i xDrive Coupe and $725,000 cash.

Other homes are available in South Surrey, Delta, Kelowna, Squamish, Vancouver and Courtenay.

To purchase tickets or to learn more visit bcchildrens.com.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

fundraiserHospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Capital Park home at 560 Michigan Street is one of the 2020 Choices Lottery grand prize homes. (File contributed/ BC Children’s Hospital Lottery)

The Capital Park home at 560 Michigan Street is one of the 2020 Choices Lottery grand prize homes. (File contributed/ BC Children’s Hospital Lottery)

The Capital Park home at 560 Michigan Street is one of the 2020 Choices Lottery grand prize homes. (File contributed/ BC Children’s Hospital Lottery)

Previous story
MLAs donate handbags with notes to inspire women in the workforce

Just Posted

PHOTOS: BC Children’s lottery offers luxury downtown Victoria home as a prize

The Choices Lotto has luxury homes across the province

Island teen climber seizes last opportunity to qualify in 2020 Olympic games

Brennan Doyle, 16, heads to L.A. for Pan American Climbing Championships

University of Victoria profs take home prestigious national teaching award

Brent Mainprize and Edōsdi–Judy Thompson recognized as a 2020 3M National Teaching Fellows

Victoria modular housing complex built to house homeless Indigenous women

Spa’Qun, or ‘Flower House’ will provide shelter and cultural support

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay Victoria man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

VIDEO: Alleged shoplifter caught on camera at Sidney boutique

Staff at Cameron Rose Gifts seek the public’s help locating woman

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

B.C. Mining Association supports federal-Indigenous plan

Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

There are no dedicated programs for youth homelessness at federal, provincial level, report says

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Nanaimo high school following threats

Nearby elementary school was in hold-and-secure

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read