PHOTOS: Bosley’s hosts three-day puppy party for National Adoption Weekend

Bosley's in Victoria is hosting a three-day adoption event with Flirting with Fido. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Here a woof, there a woof, everywhere a woof woof.

Bosley’s in Victoria is hosting a three-day adoption event with Flirting with Fido – a non-profit, foster-based dog rescue organization – as part of the National Adoption Weekend festivities which began on Oct. 11.

On day two, rescue puppies from the organization were in the store for cuddles and treats. The pups are available for adoption and will also be in store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 13 for the last day of National Adoption Weekend.

Bosley’s Assistant Manager Alysha Ewing noted that the event also falls in the Bosley’s Thanks for Giving month where donations are accepted for Flirting with Fido and proceeds from Bosley’s branded products go to pet charities.

Flirting with Fido founded in Victoria in 2011 and finds loving homes for dogs that have been abandoned or abused. The program operates in B.C. and in Saskatchewan and rehabilitates dogs from all over North America.

Volunteer Dylan Wilson explained that many of the pups come from Arizona and California as kill shelters are common in those states.

Flirting with Fido takes volunteers of all ages. Youngster Kamryn Evans-Kingston has been volunteering for one year and has only missed one adoption event because she was sick. Her mom volunteers with the organization too.

“I love seeing puppies get adopted and get a good home,” said Evans-Kingston, fiddling with a hot pink streak in her hair that matched her volunteer shirt.

Evans-Kingston’s family has three rescue dogs; two from Flirting with Fido and one from the SPCA. Rescues can be a lot of work, and you need to have patience, she explained.

On Sunday, the final day of the event, a photographer from Quinn Shelby Photography will be doing pet photo shoots for $20 at the Bosley’s location on Burnside Road East. Between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., folks can dress up their furry friends in costumes and join in for a fall photo shoot.

