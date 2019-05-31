PHOTOS: Brain tumour walk fills UVic pathways to raise awareness
Hundreds walked the park May 26 for the 24th annual Brain Tumour Awareness Walk. People with brain tumours should never walk alone, and this community event ensures no one has to. The event began with a survivor photo before participants embarked on either 2.5km or 5km walks or a fun run.
Never walk alone
