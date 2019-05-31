PHOTOS: Brain tumour walk fills UVic pathways to raise awareness

Hundreds walked the park May 26 for the 24th annual Brain Tumour Awareness Walk. People with brain tumours should never walk alone, and this community event ensures no one has to. The event began with a survivor photo before participants embarked on either 2.5km or 5km walks or a fun run.

READ ALSO: Mom who lost son to brain tumour in March joins the 24th annual Brain Tumour Walk

 

Never walk alone Teams took part in the 24th Annual Brain Tumour Awareness Walk at the University of Victoria May 26. People with brain tumours should never walk alone, and this community event ensures no one has to. The event began with a survivor photo before participants embarked on either 2.5km or 5km walks or a fun run. (Andrea Gilbert/Black Press Media)

