PHOTOS: Canada Day in the West Shore

Mae Browne was visiting Metchosin from Victoria for its Canada Day festivities with her family. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) The Metchosin Fire Department was showing off some of its equipment, including the fire hose. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) The hay maze outside the Metchosin School building was popular with the kids. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Madelyn Kneeshaw makes her way to the top of the hay maze. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Art Brendon works on a painting of two salmon outside the Metchosin School on July 1, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Langford’s first-ever Canada Day event featured performers from The Rising Victoria Centre for Circus Arts. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Alia Saurina performs for onlookers at Starlight Stadium during Langford’s Canada Day events. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) The Langford Fire Department was also putting visitors to Langford’s Canada Day event through their paces with some simulated firefighter training. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) A number of games were set up on the turf at Satrlight Stadium, including bocce ball. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) This is the first year Langford has had its own Canada Day events. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

West Shore residents turned out in droves for Canada Day celebrations in multiple communities throughout the area.

Langford is hosting its first-ever Canada Day events at Starlight Stadium, with a variety of activities available on the turf. Events will be running from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Events are also happening in Metchosin with live music, a haystack maze for kids, a makers market, and food being served.

