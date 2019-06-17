PHOTOS: Car Free YYJ entertains the masses in Victoria

Third annual fair where cars are banned goes off without a hitch

Car Free YYJ 2019 featured music, food, and so much more June 16. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Hundreds crowded the streets of downtown Victoria for the third annual Car Free YYJ on Sunday.

Car Free Day YYJ closed Douglas from Chatham and Caledonia streets to Courtenay Street to vehicles creating a family-friendly walking event.

Atomique Productions organized more than 400 vendors, multiple stages with live music throughout the day, a silent disco and kids activities.

Veneto Bar Ristorante cooks up some chicken for diners on the patio during Car Free YYJ on June 16. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

A silent disco for those who want to rave without getting noise complaints during Car Free YYJ in Victoria on June 16. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

