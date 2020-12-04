PHOTOS: Colwood house decorated to the nines with Christmas inflatables

A Colwood couple has set up over 140 Christmas inflatable decorations around their property at 555 Girdou Rd. The home is lit with Christmas music playing from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)A Colwood couple has set up over 140 Christmas inflatable decorations around their property at 555 Girdou Rd. The home is lit with Christmas music playing from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Where could you find a Star Wars walker, Olaf from Disney’s Frozen and an eight-foot tall Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer in one place? In Colwood of course.

With more than 140 inflatable Christmas decorations, anyone who passes 555 Girou Rd. can’t miss the glow that shines around the property.

The full light display is run by Leo and Karyn Cooper who have been growing the collection for the past 15 years. It all began with a handful of inflatables from Leo’s parents in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Since then, it’s been an annual tradition for the duo to set up, maintain and take down the ever-growing line up of blow-ups, which takes Leo and Karyn around 100 hours. This year, Leo started setting up just the lights around the home in early October and the inflatables a day or two after Remembrance Day.

READ MORE: Christmas decorations a labour of love for Colwood residents

Every afternoon in December, one of them will inflate all the blow-ups, and before they head to sleep, they are all deflated once again.

“I get goosebumps when people send messages about their annual traditions of seeing our decorations,” said Karyn, who is an education assistant at Wishart Elementary. “We’re so glad we can be a part of giving joy this year, especially with so many people losing loved ones. It raises our spirits.”

After the holiday, the blow-ups are stored in a shed designated just for Christmas decorations. In years past, the duo have blown out a couple lights and breakers, but now they’ve learned to elevate their plugs above ground to avoid rain or snow from short-circuiting.

As foster parents, the couple leave a donation box at the end of their driveway, with most proceeds heading towards the South Island Foster Parent Association. A small remaining portion helps with the hydro bill, as they expect to pay between $800 and $1,000 in December alone.

The couple asks the public to wear masks and stay socially distanced when dropping by to see their home. As far as it goes for additional inflatables next year, the couple says there’s always room for more.

The full light display runs from at 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday, and from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

