PHOTOS: Comic Con brings out the super in Sidney

Getting into character Participants at the Van Isle Comic Con get into the spirit of the event that took over the Mary Winspear Centre on Sunday, where everyone enjoyed a spine-tingling adventure. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Van Isle Comic Con struck in Sidney Sunday, June 9. With entry by donation at the Mary Winspear Centre everyone enjoyed a spine-tingling adventure.

