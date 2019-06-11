PHOTOS: Comic Con brings out the super in Sidney

Van Isle Comic Con struck in Sidney Sunday, June 9. With entry by donation at the Mary Winspear Centre everyone enjoyed a spine-tingling adventure.
c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Van Isle Comic Con struck in Sidney Sunday, June 9. With entry by donation at the Mary Winspear Centre everyone enjoyed a spine-tingling adventure.
c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Officers remind people to not leave dogs in cars
Facility says BC Coroners Service is investigating
A new playground, bike path and more available to the Burnside-Gorge community
Lawyer served unique role for Victoria School District
Woman taken to hospital after crash at Cook and Johnson
RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading
A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading
The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over
Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign
B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke
Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff
Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident
Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers
All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics
4.631 million people watched the Raptors’ Game 4 Finals win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday
Rendez-vous, borrowed from the French verb rendre, to return, is back for its 22nd year
Forests, killer whales stubbornly defy predictions they are dying
A Russian distributor also censored scenes from ‘Rocketman’ that featured gay sex and drug use
Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26
Experts say nine times as many wild fish were reported inside open-net pen farms in 2017 compared to 2011