PHOTOS: Concours d’Elegance car show a success

The annual Vancouver Island Concours d’Elegance car show brought in nearly 300 vehicles and thousands of guests. The August 25th, 2019 event was held at the historic Shawnigan Lake School. The car show raised money for the David Foster Foundation, the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation, and local families with children in need.

The Concours d’Elegance car show featured an international calibre of judges including Lead Judge John Carlson, and Judge Jim Thomas of Florida. Vehicles involved in the event were sourced from all over British Columbia by restoration lead Scott Kerr, Dave Hargraves, Tracy Grams, and Mike Grams. Spectators walked around with a shared passion for community and cars.

A 1954 Bentley Continental R. won Best Show of the year in a unanimous vote. The car, owned by David Cohen, is one of one ever build. Owner of a 1965 Volvo Sports car, Don Johnson, enjoyed the atmosphere of the day.

“It really is such a great day. You sit and talk about your car, and it is great to see so many others here, too,” he said.

Sponsors lined the upper level of the high school field displaying a generous sense of community. The whole event brought in over $180,00 during the several months leading up to the event and on the day of.

A Concours d’Elegance Motorcar. (photo submitted by Ryan Landa)

