PHOTOS: Crews tackle summer trimming at Oak Bay municipal hall

Municipal staff take advantage of low foot traffic to trim the tree in front of Oak Bay municipal hall. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Louis Burgess tests and trims the tree outside Oak Bay municipal hall. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Guido Ramos weeds the gardens outside municipal hall in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

When municipal hall reopens after renovations the yard will also be in order.

Parks crews tacked the massive oak in front of the building, alongside the usual weeding, on July 8. With the building closed, less foot traffic afforded a good opportunity to take care of pruning.

The reno has a $1.3-million budget – including furniture and a $270,600 contingency fund – in the district’s 2020 financial plan. Work is expected to finish up this winter.

RELATED: $1.3-million reno will update Oak Bay’s municipal hall

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay