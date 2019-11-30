PHOTOS: Crowds brave the cold for 38th Annual Island Farms Santa’s Light parade

Santa took part in the parade and then made his way to Centennial Park for milk and cookies with everyone. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Government Street was filled with festive onlookers both young and old. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Government Street was filled with festive onlookers both young and old. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Ben Buss is the City of Duncan’s town crier and attended the Santa’s Light parade. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Santa’s reindeer-drawn float brought up the rear of the parade. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) William Le Roy, 9, demonstrates how the Junior Pipe Band starts and ends their marches. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Performers practiced their routines before the parade began. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) A game of hockey broke out while waiting for the parade to begin. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Dancers in extravagant costumes accompanied many of the floats. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Young gymnasts lined up before marching in the parade. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Glen Bartlett and his daughter Brooklynn attended with their bubble machine in an effort to bring some extra whimsy to the parade. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Santa rode in the Island Farms float with several little elves. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) The Island Hoppers jump rope troupe put on a show during the parade. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Santa’s sleigh was quite a sight to behold coming down Government Street with his two golden reindeer guiding the way. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Government Street was transformed into a winter wonderland for the 38th Island Farms Santa’s Light Parade which kicked off the holiday season in downtown Victoria on Saturday.

Santa’s float was the grand finale! He’s heading to Centennial Square for milk and cookies with everyone now 🎄 pic.twitter.com/wgzDAUKtQR — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) December 1, 2019

The floats began marshalling at 3:15 p.m. near the B.C. Parliament Buildings. Performers and vehicles decked out with lights and ornaments wove down Belville Street and onto Menzie Street waiting for the parade to start. Santa and his sleigh were tucked away at the very end of the line, waiting to bring up the rear of the procession.

Despite the chilly weather, crowds lined the whole parade route. Many had bundled up in blankets and extra layers in festive prints.

Glen Bartlett and his daughter Brooklynn attended the parade with their bubble machine in an effort to bring some extra whimsy to the parade. Bubbles floated all around them and filled the chilly air.

The parade began at 5 p.m. and floats made their way up Government Street towards Centennial Square.

Cheers rang out over the sound of the Christmas carols when Santa’s sleigh finally came into view. His float was a sight to behold coming down the street with his two golden reindeer guiding the way.

“Ho ho ho! See you soon – Christmas Day I’m going to come and see you,” said Santa as he passed the crowds.

After taking part in the parade, Santa made his way to Centennial Square to light a Christmas tree and hand out milk and cookies to everyone at the second annual Christmas Square. The party ran from 4 to 8:30 p.m. and included games, food, music and of course, time with Santa.

