PHOTOS: Esquimalt Ribfest brings the meat this weekend

Esquimalt’s Ribfest is back in full swing at Bullen Park this weekend, and as with every year, there is no shortage of juicy, fall off the bone barbecue to go around.

No fewer than six professional ribbers are on site this year, as well as plenty of non-rib food trucks and vendor tents if you are looking for something a little different. Of course, ribs pair best with good drink and live music, so there are plenty of craft breweries on site as well, and a full slate of live music.

Friday (Sept. 9) saw the three-day event get underway, and the evening proved to be one of the busier Friday nights organizers have seen in some time at the festival.

“This is probably our best Friday, looking over the park, we are full, we have a lot of people here, which is just magic,” said logistics coordinator Rick Williams Friday night. “It bodes well for the rest of the weekend, so this could be a banner year for us, which means it is a banner year for charity.”

Beyond serving as a great community get together, the event serves as an important fundraiser supporting multiple local charities through the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Fund, including the Es-Whoy-Malth Community Field Collaboration, which is helping to build an all-season multipurpose sports field facility in the township.

This year marks the return to the event’s full form, after the past two events were held in a reduced capacity due to the pandemic.

“It’s just so nice when the weather is nice like this and you look around and just see a ton of kids here, they are having a ball. You don’t have to pay to get in, you just come, eat food, drink beer, and have fun. What more could you ask for?”

Ribfest continues Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 9 p.m.

