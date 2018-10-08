PHOTOS: Family, friends honour lost friend with Gordy Dodd’s annual thanks dinner

The guests of Our Place were treated to second Thanksgiving dinner with Gordy Dodd’s annual charitable thanks dinner. Sunday’s dinner was hosted in honour of Suneil Sall who died earlier this year. Suneil often spent time volunteering at Our Place, in Temples and at senior homes. His family and friends hosted as #Seva4Suneil.

Seva means “service” and is one of the prime principles of the Sikh religion.

It was the second Thanksgiving dinner at Our Place in Victoria.

Local dignitaries, media and volunteers joined Our Place staff to feed around 600 of Victoria’s most vulnerable citizens on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

