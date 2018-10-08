PHOTOS: Family, friends honour lost friend with Gordy Dodd’s annual thanks dinner

#Seva4Suneil feeds guests of Our Place Sunday

The guests of Our Place were treated to second Thanksgiving dinner with Gordy Dodd’s annual charitable thanks dinner. Sunday’s dinner was hosted in honour of Suneil Sall who died earlier this year. Suneil often spent time volunteering at Our Place, in Temples and at senior homes. His family and friends hosted as #Seva4Suneil.

Seva means “service” and is one of the prime principles of the Sikh religion.

It was the second Thanksgiving dinner at Our Place in Victoria.

Local dignitaries, media and volunteers joined Our Place staff to feed around 600 of Victoria’s most vulnerable citizens on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Suneil ‘s mother Gurmeet Sall, sister Neela Sall and father Sabba Sall. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Previous story
Goldstream Fountain uses water that is recycled

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Family, friends honour lost friend with Gordy Dodd’s annual thanks dinner

#Seva4Suneil feeds guests of Our Place Sunday

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Goldstream Fountain uses water that is recycled

The fountain uses 10,000 litres of water that are recycled through it

BC SPCA offers half off adoption fees for province-wide event

‘Fall Head Over Tails in Love’ one-day adoption event at all branches

Support sought for constant dull aching pain of fibromyalgia

Disorder often accompanied by fatigue, sleep and memory issues

GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon a wet ride

Kenyan Daniel Kipkoech hits the finish line first, for the fifth straight year

Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Company admitted that there was ‘very low usage’ of its Facebook competitor

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

B.C. psychiatric institution was closed in 1996

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

UCP rejects hate after Soldiers of Odin pose for pics at party pub night

Leader Jason Kenney tweeted that the party condemns any group that promotes racial prejudice

Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

The giant king bolete mushroom was almost three kilograms

B.C. Premier John Horgan agrees to debate on new voting systems

Critics sharpen arguments as proportional representation vote looms

Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Assistant fire chief said petroleum products had been found nearby

Most Read