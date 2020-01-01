PHOTOS: First-timers plunge into Gorge Waterway for annual polar bear swim

Kerri Morash had never done a polar bear swim until Wednesday morning.
The Saanich mother took her daughter to join her plunge into the freezing waters at Banfield Park.
“It was exhilarating and then after a second or so, it was pins and needles,” Morash said. “It’s an amazing way to start the new year and try something that I’ve never done before. It’s exciting to push the limits and see what your body can do.”
Is the #polarbearswim the perfect hangover cure? First timer Sam Salamon definitely thinks it is. #yyj pic.twitter.com/9ayK0PkwFO
— Aaron Guillen (@iaaronguillen) January 1, 2020
Morash and her daughter Kora were part of dozens of Saanich residents who hopped off the park’s dock around 12 p.m. Screams and shouts were heard every other second, as swimmers jumped in.
“[It helps] getting over your hangover, right?” joked Sam Salamon, another first-timer.
After people jump into the water, they are met with a warm propane fire, hot soup, and snacks for anyone who needs to recover. Organizer Robin Rombs is reminded of the sense of community he feels when swims like this happen.
“I started this event six years ago with just my brother and I can’t believe how much it’s grown. The water is freezing, but you’d be surprised how warm it feels after jumping in more than once.”
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com
@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.