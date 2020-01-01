PHOTOS: First-timers plunge into Gorge Waterway for annual polar bear swim

Regular polar bear swimmers Anya Reid (left) and Hayes Zirnhelt jump back into freezing waters after taking their first dip moments before. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Dozens of swimmers took the plunge into the cold waters off Banfield Park for the annual polar bear swim in Saanich. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
First timer Sam Salamon joked that the polar bear swim is the best way to get rid of a hangover. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Kerri Morash (left) convinced her daughter, Kora, to join her in their first polar bear swim at Banfield Park Wednesday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Dozens of swimmers took the plunge into the cold waters off Banfield Park for the annual polar bear swim in Saanich. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Polar bear swimmers were greeted by a warm propane fire, hot soup, and snacks to recover. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Kerri Morash had never done a polar bear swim until Wednesday morning.

The Saanich mother took her daughter to join her plunge into the freezing waters at Banfield Park.

“It was exhilarating and then after a second or so, it was pins and needles,” Morash said. “It’s an amazing way to start the new year and try something that I’ve never done before. It’s exciting to push the limits and see what your body can do.”

ALSO READ: Sooke family welcomes Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2020

Morash and her daughter Kora were part of dozens of Saanich residents who hopped off the park’s dock around 12 p.m. Screams and shouts were heard every other second, as swimmers jumped in.

“[It helps] getting over your hangover, right?” joked Sam Salamon, another first-timer.

READ MORE: Sooke’s polar bear swim a shiveringly good time

After people jump into the water, they are met with a warm propane fire, hot soup, and snacks for anyone who needs to recover. Organizer Robin Rombs is reminded of the sense of community he feels when swims like this happen.

“I started this event six years ago with just my brother and I can’t believe how much it’s grown. The water is freezing, but you’d be surprised how warm it feels after jumping in more than once.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tree chipping options across Greater Victoria raise funds for critical charities

Just Posted

Significant work on the horizon for SD61 in the new year

Vic High renovations, catchment boundary changes, strategic plan of interest in 2020/21

Saanich community association chairs say the network will look at housing issues in 2020

Developments, affordable housing, garden suites, and institutional land will be a focus next year

Oak Bay’s top stories of 2019

The death of a beloved community member, a controversial speaker and a historical wall all caught readers’ attention

Five West Shore mayors look back on 2019

Mayors also outline what’s on the horizon for 2020

Tree chipping options across Greater Victoria raise funds for critical charities

Christmas tree recycling starts Jan. 4 in most communities

VIDEO: Cheers, tears and prayers as world rings in 2020

Top events from the last decade were the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement

Skier found after disappearing at Red Mountain resort near Rossland

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions hampered search for Mark Anthony Gayowski

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Order granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Record $70-million lotto jackpot up for grabs in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Most Read