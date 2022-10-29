PHOTOS: Food trucks take over Langford’s Station Avenue in first-ever festival

Attendees at the Langford Fall Food Truck Festival react as a giant Jenga tower comes crashing down Saturday (Oct. 29). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Langford Station Arts and Culture District was packed on Saturday (Oct. 29) for day one of the Langford Fall Food Truck Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A hungry attendee picks up their poutine Saturday (Oct. 29) during day one of the Langford Fall Food Truck Festival held at the Langford Station Arts and Culture District. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Six-year-old Imani Kadzo gets her face painted Saturday (Oct. 29) during day one of the Langford Fall Food Truck Festival held at the Langford Station Arts and Culture District. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Skyla J and Oz perform Saturday (Oct. 29) during day one of the Langford Fall Food Truck Festival held at the Langford Station Arts and Culture District. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Scott Gillies and Fred Dobbs of the Vancouver Island Sculptors Guild carve pumpkins Saturday (Oct. 29) during day one of the Langford Fall Food Truck Festival held at the Langford Station Arts and Culture District. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Langford Station Arts and Culture District was packed on Saturday (Oct. 29) for day one of the Langford Fall Food Truck Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Fred Dobbs of the Vancouver Island Sculptors Guild carves a pumpkin Saturday (Oct. 29) during day one of the Langford Fall Food Truck Festival held at the Langford Station Arts and Culture District. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Scott Gillies of the Vancouver Island Sculptors Guild carves a pumpkin Saturday (Oct. 29) during day one of the Langford Fall Food Truck Festival held at the Langford Station Arts and Culture District. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Skyla J and Oz perform Saturday (Oct. 29) during day one of the Langford Fall Food Truck Festival held at the Langford Station Arts and Culture District. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The Langford Station Arts and Culture District was bustling with activity on Saturday (Oct. 29) as the site played host to the first-ever Langford Fall Food Truck Festival.

Food trucks and sheltered sitting areas lined Station Avenue – which has been closed to thru-traffic for the occasion – while the district’s pedestrian area was filled with activities ranging from face painting and pumpkin carving, to over-sized Jenga and bean bag games.

Despite grey skies and the threat of rain, the area was packed shortly after the festival opened at 2 p.m.

“It’s basically full, which is great,” said Mayor Stew Young at the festival. “There isn’t much to do before Halloween, so this is great for our community to get everyone out and having fun.”

Young said the city has always envisioned food trucks as a perfect fit for the district, and they had always wanted to do a pop-up food festival of some kind.

While it quickly became clear the district would be popular over the summer months thanks to Friday night music and beer events, Young said the city also wanted to see if the community would be interested in coming out to events in the cooler months.

Based on the success of the first day of the festival, Young said he would imagine the incoming council will be keen on making the event an annual occurrence.

The festival continues until 8 p.m. Saturday, and returns from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 30).

