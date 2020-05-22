PHOTOS: Greater Victoria crafters share their isolation creations

Megan Taylor’s daughter holds up a handmade needle-felted orca made from a Knotty by Nature felting kit. (Courtesy of Megan Taylor) Megan Taylor and her family have been buying kits from local craft stores to get creative during the pandemic. Her family made wooden dolls from a kit by Poppet Creative. (Courtesy of Megan Taylor) Anja Rebstock has been crafting with her kids. The family has taken on finger knitting, friendship bracelets, watercolour painting, origami tulips and cards. (Courtesy of Anja Rebstock) Anja Rebstock has been crafting with her kids. The family has taken on finger knitting, friendship bracelets, watercolour painting, origami tulips and cards. (Courtesy of Anja Rebstock) Karmen McNamara learned to sew and began making masks in various colours. (Courtesy of Karmen McNamara) Avid felter Christina Closs used Zoom to teach her friend’s children how to do needle felting. The kid’s created a unique take on an Easter egg. (Courtesy of Christina Closs) David Shaykewich and his family have been crafting using materials they find around the house. (Courtesy of David Shaykewich) Jen Stewart and her seven-year-old daughter worked together to create a mural on the fence outside their kitchen window. Stewart’s daughter designed the piece and chose the colours and Stewart brought the mural to life. (Courtesy of Jen Stewart) Jessica Webster’s seven-year-old planted a garden from seeds. (Courtesy of Jessica Webster) Lise Johnson has been knitting tiny clothes for the babies in her life. She’s still working but wrote that she is “drawn to the needles.” (Courtesy of Lise Johnson) Christina Closs does both needle and wet felting. She explains that wet felting requires layering the wool roving and using soapy, warm water with friction to knit together different shapes, like an orca mobile she created for her newly-born nephew. (Courtesy of Christina Closs) Jessica Webster has been making garden signs during the pandemic. (Courtesy of Jessica Webster) Pat Battles has been experimenting with driftwood hearts during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy of Pat Battles) Rachel Meadows shared a photo of her crocheted “mask mate ear savers.” (Courtesy of Rachel Meadows) Lisa Drover shared images of some of her latest cross stitching projects. (Courtesy of Lisa Drover) Nicole Pelan has been channeling her creative energy into knitting homemade dishcloths. (Courtesy of Nicole Pelan) Ianna Breese shares a collage of some her latest projects, joking she has commitment issues when it comes to crafting these days. The crafter has been working on baking, gardening, crocheting, cross stitching and learning to knit. (Courtesy of Ianna Breese) Susan Abrill has been upcycling patio tables during the COVID-19 pandemic, including an aptly-themed heart table. (Courtesy of Susan Abrill)

COVID-19 isolation activities run the gamut – from napping and bread making to book-writing and Netflix marathons – but some Victorians have have been using the idle time to tap into their creativity, whether alone or with family.

Residents submitted photos of their crafts, plants and more, proving that for many, joy can be found in the creative possibilities in a ball of yarn, a blank sheet of paper or even a box of soil.

Community