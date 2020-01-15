PHOTOS: Greater Victoria hit by third round of snowfall overnight

A mini snowplow clears sidewalks after up to 30 cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff) An unphased biker on their commute after up to 30 cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff) Highway 1 nearby View Royal and Colwood exit after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff) 50 Langford bus heading downtown after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff) A snapshot of the snowfall in Sidney after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Sunrise over Oak Bay after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Courtesy of Mia de Clare) Snowplows clearing the streets nearby Victoria General Hospital after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff) Downtown Victoria after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff) Downtown Victoria after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff) A seagull takes a rest after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff) Downtown Victoria after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff) A glimpse at Langford after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) A glimpse at Langford after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Downtown Victoria after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff) A mini snowplow clearing sidewalks after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff) More bad weather lies ahead after Environment Canada Wednesday morning has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Snow covered Port Sidney Marina Wednesday after 20 and 30 centimetres fell on Greater Victoria between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Sidney’s Beacon Park, usually a hub spot of activity, has been quite Wednesday morning following a heavy snowfall overnight (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Heavy snowfall has closed Sidney Municipal Hall (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Chris Sdrakas of Maria’s Souvlaki & Greek Snack Bar shovels the walkway in front of his Sidney business Wednesday morning (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Snow has swept the city, causing some businesses to remain closed. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff) VicPD is warning drivers to slow down in the snow. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff) More snow, wind and rain is predicted for the next couple of days. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Greater Victorians were hit by another round of snowfall overnight, with up to 30 cm in some areas.

The province recommends residents avoid all unnecessary travel on Highway 1 from Nanaimo to Victoria, as well as Highways 14, 17, and 18.

Lots of snow, winds, and cold temperatures are causing tough road conditions and residents are encouraged to use tires with the mud and snow (M+S) symbol, or the mountain/snowflake symbol.

