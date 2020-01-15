PHOTOS: Greater Victoria hit by third round of snowfall overnight

Greater Victorians were hit by another round of snowfall overnight, with up to 30 cm in some areas.
The province recommends residents avoid all unnecessary travel on Highway 1 from Nanaimo to Victoria, as well as Highways 14, 17, and 18.
Lots of snow, winds, and cold temperatures are causing tough road conditions and residents are encouraged to use tires with the mud and snow (M+S) symbol, or the mountain/snowflake symbol.
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com
@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.