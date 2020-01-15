PHOTOS: Greater Victoria hit by third round of snowfall overnight

A mini snowplow clears sidewalks after up to 30 cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff)
An unphased biker on their commute after up to 30 cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Highway 1 nearby View Royal and Colwood exit after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff)
50 Langford bus heading downtown after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff)
A snapshot of the snowfall in Sidney after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sunrise over Oak Bay after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Courtesy of Mia de Clare)
Snowplows clearing the streets nearby Victoria General Hospital after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Downtown Victoria after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
Downtown Victoria after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
A seagull takes a rest after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Downtown Victoria after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
A glimpse at Langford after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
A glimpse at Langford after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Downtown Victoria after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
A mini snowplow clearing sidewalks after up to 30cm fell on Greater Victoria overnight. (Don Denton/News Staff)
More bad weather lies ahead after Environment Canada Wednesday morning has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Snow covered Port Sidney Marina Wednesday after 20 and 30 centimetres fell on Greater Victoria between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney’s Beacon Park, usually a hub spot of activity, has been quite Wednesday morning following a heavy snowfall overnight (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Heavy snowfall has closed Sidney Municipal Hall (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Chris Sdrakas of Maria’s Souvlaki & Greek Snack Bar shovels the walkway in front of his Sidney business Wednesday morning (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Snow has swept the city, causing some businesses to remain closed. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
VicPD is warning drivers to slow down in the snow. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
More snow, wind and rain is predicted for the next couple of days. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Greater Victorians were hit by another round of snowfall overnight, with up to 30 cm in some areas.

The province recommends residents avoid all unnecessary travel on Highway 1 from Nanaimo to Victoria, as well as Highways 14, 17, and 18.

Lots of snow, winds, and cold temperatures are causing tough road conditions and residents are encouraged to use tires with the mud and snow (M+S) symbol, or the mountain/snowflake symbol.

READ MORE: Snowstorm 2020: Greater Victoria residents urged to stay home

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Savory Elementary students enjoy first snowfall of 2020

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Willows students rejoice with mid-day snowfall

Just Posted

VicPD reminds drivers they have legal obligations when it comes to collisions

No spike in 911 calls to Victoria Police due to snow

VicPD ask public to help locate teen missing since Monday

Lia Barker, 14, has red, pink, blond hair

Saanich firetruck gets stuck in snow for two hours

Truck was stuck sideways on narrow street in Saanich west

PHOTOS: Greater Victoria hit by third round of snowfall overnight

Journalists, readers send in photos from all the frozen corners of the region

Victoria snowfall breaks 49-year-old record; wind warnings in effect

Environment Canada says rain and high winds Wednesday afternoon could cause flooding, other problems

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

Most Read