PHOTOS: Greater Victoria homes illuminated with holiday cheer

Jackie Kightly’s Sooke home is in the spirit. Located at 7020 West Coast Road, Kightly’s display includes a garage door snowman, hanging ‘icicles’ and candy light-filled shrubs. (Courtesy of Jackie Kightly) ‘I know with all of these events being closed around the region that it’s hard for people to get out and be happy,’ says Central Saanich resident Evan Norris. ‘I know people are supposed to stay home but it’s ok to get out in your car bubble and see lights.’ Norris’s Christmas display, located at the end of Springlea Road, has been developing for more than 20 years. “With lights that dance to the beat of the music it has always been a crowd favourite, from little ones dancing in the driveway to adults admiring all of the old props.” (Courtesy of Evan Norris) Rajan and Pam Sundher’s home, located at 2820 Grosvenor Road, is a beacon of holiday joy. ‘My father has been doing a display like this for 25 years,’ says Asha Sundher. Disney characters are the main theme she adds. ‘Displays include characters that have some sort of mechanics and motion to them and holiday music playing.’ (Courtesy of Asha Sundher) A Saanich family’s Christmas display at 326 Walter Avenue includes hundreds of holiday lights rigged to flick on and off to the beat of Christmas music. Resident Katie Bone told Black Press Media that the family wanted to lift the spirits of those who might be feeling down this holiday season. Bone hinted that Santa Claus himself is scheduled to make an appearance on Christmas Eve. (Courtesy of Katie Bone) With more than 140 inflatable Christmas decorations, anyone who passes 555 Girou Rd. can’t miss the holiday glow beaming from the Colwood property. ‘We’re so glad we can be a part of giving joy this year, especially with so many people losing loved ones,’ resident Karyn Cooper told Black Press Media. ‘It raises our spirits.’ (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) With more than 140 inflatable Christmas decorations, anyone who passes 555 Girou Rd. can’t miss the holiday glow beaming from the Colwood property. ‘We’re so glad we can be a part of giving joy this year, especially with so many people losing loved ones,’ resident Karyn Cooper told Black Press Media. ‘It raises our spirits.’ (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) With more than 140 inflatable Christmas decorations, anyone who passes 555 Girou Rd. can’t miss the holiday glow beaming from the Colwood property. ‘We’re so glad we can be a part of giving joy this year, especially with so many people losing loved ones,’ resident Karyn Cooper told Black Press Media. ‘It raises our spirits.’ (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) As is December custom, the B.C. Legislature building shines bright for the holiday season, with highlights of red and green and a seasonal light display flowing from its famed fountain. (Courtesy of Emily Vance)

Despite gathering restrictions and cancelled family visits, the COVID-19 grinch hasn’t stolen the Christmas spirit from Greater Victoria residents.

From Sooke to Saanich, families are showing their holiday cheer with outdoor light displays of all kinds – an even more significant show for the season when indoor events and programs are cancelled. Readers from across the region are sending Black Press pictures of their illuminating displays.

Did you decorate your home for the holidays or have a favourite light display to share? Share it with us at editor@vicnews.com and include the address or neighbourhood.

READ ALSO: Colwood house decorated to the nines with Christmas inflatables

READ ALSO: Huge Christmas display in Saanich neighbourhood aims to raise spirits amid pandemic

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ChristmasChristmas holidayGreater VictoriaVictoria