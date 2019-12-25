PHOTOS: Greater Victoria’s top images for 2019

A selection of the best photos from the year

Renee Beatrice holds the Extinction Rebellion banner at the protests on Earth Day in downtown Victoria. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

With a team of multimedia journalist across Greater Victoria, Black Press Media covers local community stories, breaking news, elections and everything in between. Here are a few of the best photos from 2019.

Grade 8 student Abby Henry (centre) wears a mask during the Extinction Rebellion rally on Sept. 20. Even though she and her friend Kamilla O’Brian (left) are only 12 years old, they’ve both been to many climate protests this year. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Dancer Keisha Jones performs a healing dance during Orange Shirt Day in downtown Victoria. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

A biker gets wetter than expected while crossing a water-filled ditch during the Tripleshot Crossfondo race on Oct. 20. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Members of Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island showed up to protest the federal government’s lack of climate action during a funding announcement by the Minister of Environment in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

A young buck crosses in front of the derelict and rundown but historic carriage house at 1561 York Place in Oak Bay where owner Mike Miller is building a home for his family. Miller has tried to relocate the carriage house and is now offering to anyone who wishes to move it off the property and restore it. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Chiyo Kikutake, a Vancouver woman who recently moved from Japan, shows off her Pikachu hat at the 40th annual GoodLife Marathon in downtown Victoria. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

The Calgary Flames came out on top against the Vancouver Canucks in pre-season action in Victoria at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Sept. 16. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)

Ten-year-old Lily is at Victoria General Hospital for treatment of Burkitt’s Leukemia, a rare fast-growing type of leukaemia. Now, she’s on the mend and getting blood work done. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Green MLA Sonia Furstenau and Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May share a moment as results come in at the Green Party of Canada’s election night party at the Crystal Gardens in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

Chelsea Douthwaite (centre) and Emma Norman-Webb (right) play with Cops for Cancer balloons at the West Point Barracks Gunroom following the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock Jersey Presentation. Chelsea’s father Simon Douthwaite is one of 19 riders the will cycle more than 1,000 down the length of Vancouver Island for the Canadian Cancer Society’s 2019 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

Emily de Amaral of East Sooke spends time with Madison, a Canadian warmblood horse at Cedar Vista Stables in Metchosin. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

Elise Baumgartner, 3, is fired up about water gun wars at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Derek Einberger, a winemaker at The Roost, shows off a blackberry port wine that had been fermenting for two weeks. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Award-winning senior dancers practice for the Veselka Ukrainian Dance Association’s year-end showcase on July 9. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)