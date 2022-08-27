PHOTOS: Greek culture, cuisine showcased at Greater Victoria’s Greek Fest

Greater Victoria’s Greek Fest is back for two weekends of delicious Greek cuisine, live music and more.
The annual event’s second day, drawing members from all over the community to Saanich’s Hellenic Community Centre, was bustling Saturday (Aug. 27) afternoon with live performances from music duo Kouskous, as well as dance group Lykeion Ellinidon and the Zefyros Hellenic Dance Society.
And it wouldn’t be Greek Fest without the food. This year’s menu features authentic eats like roasted lamb, souvlaki, gyros, spanakopita, loukoumades and baklava prepared by the event’s generous volunteers.
With such a wide variety of tasty Greek treats, there’s certainly something for everyone to try. And to accompany, there will be live performances from more than 20 groups, some of whom are from as far away as Athens, Greece.
But don’t worry if you haven’t had a chance to visit yet because the event continues Sunday (Aug. 28) from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. It also continues next weekend, Sept. 2 to 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Food can be pre-ordered online or purchased on-site with cash only. Admission is free.
