PHOTOS: Greek culture, cuisine showcased at Greater Victoria’s Greek Fest

Lykeion Ellinidon, a dance group from Greece, rehearsing inside the community centre before their performance. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Greater Victoria’s annual Greek Fest is being held at the Hellenic Community Centre in Saanich. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) People from the community enjoy an afternoon of Greek food and music. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Amber Woods and Gary Cohen, from the duo Kouskous, perform traditional Jewish-Greek music. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Kiki Tziouvaras (left), Micki Laliotis and Litsa Stamatakis prepare a batch of tzatziki inside the community centre. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) A group from the Zefyros Hellenic Dance Society in Vancouver performs a traditional Greek dance. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Souvlaki is just one of the popular Greek eats on the menu at the festival. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Greater Victoria’s Greek Fest is back for two weekends of delicious Greek cuisine, live music and more.

The annual event’s second day, drawing members from all over the community to Saanich’s Hellenic Community Centre, was bustling Saturday (Aug. 27) afternoon with live performances from music duo Kouskous, as well as dance group Lykeion Ellinidon and the Zefyros Hellenic Dance Society.

And it wouldn’t be Greek Fest without the food. This year’s menu features authentic eats like roasted lamb, souvlaki, gyros, spanakopita, loukoumades and baklava prepared by the event’s generous volunteers.

With such a wide variety of tasty Greek treats, there’s certainly something for everyone to try. And to accompany, there will be live performances from more than 20 groups, some of whom are from as far away as Athens, Greece.

But don’t worry if you haven’t had a chance to visit yet because the event continues Sunday (Aug. 28) from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. It also continues next weekend, Sept. 2 to 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Food can be pre-ordered online or purchased on-site with cash only. Admission is free.

