Pink and white on one cherry tree on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

The south Island is glorying in the coordinated spring burst of cherry blossoms. Most trees stick to either white or pink blossoms, but amazingly, some do both.

Perhaps the result of guerilla grafting, or some young sprouts that grew together, the mixed-colour trees could make a fun scavenger hunt.

