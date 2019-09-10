PHOTOS: Highlands event celebrates community

Kaden Richardson participates in a firehose demonstration with firefighters from the Highlands Volunteer Fire Department. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) One of many vendors at the community Fling. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Highland band performing. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Arvo and Christian Prohom bowl at the 2019 Highlands Fling. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)

The Highlands Community Fling featured family-orientated music and entertainment on Saturday, Sept. 7, for another successful event.

Caleb Pike Heritage Park boomed with high energy traditional and modernized Celtic tunes.

“It’s the premier community event of the year,” boasted Scott Richardson, chair of the Highlands District Community Association, in a previous interview with Black Press Media. “A great opportunity for Highlanders to say hello to their neighbours and folks from neighbouring communities.”

A dunk tank, obstacle course, tug-of-war, and games were on-site to be enjoyed by the whole family, with local firefighters giving demonstrations to the delight of many.

READ MORE: Highlands Fling a community celebration

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter