PHOTOS: Homes go all-out to brighten Greater Victoria this Christmas

Victoria’s legislative building lit up and captured through a crystal ball. (Cindy Borbridge photo) Beacon Hill Park bridge framed by a decorated tree. (Sophia Lenarduzzi photo) No sailpast in Sidney this year, but this boat made the rounds spreading holiday cheer. (Brian Genge photo) Merry Christmas from the Bailey Family at 719 Miller Ave., Royal Oak in Saanich. (Ed Bailey photo) Merry Christmas from the Bailey Family at 719 Miller Ave., Royal Oak in Saanich. (Ed Bailey photo) Merry Christmas from the Bailey Family at 719 Miller Ave., Royal Oak in Saanich. (Ed Bailey photo) Asha Sundher sent this pic of her parents house at 2820 Grosvenor Rd. He father has been doing a display like this for 25 years. Each year he adds to the Disney characters-themed display that includes characters that have some sort of mechanics and motion to them and holiday music playing. (Asha Sundher photo) Victoria’s legislative building lit up and captured through a crystal ball. (Cindy Borbridge photo)

For some people, holiday displays take on a new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many folks are in much smaller groups as they stay home for the holidays.

No sailpast in Sidney this year, but this boat made the rounds spreading holiday cheer. (Brian Genge photo)

The limitations on visiting inspired the return of one famous home on Tuxedo Drive in Saanich and other major displays around Greater Victoria.

It also prompted a flood of photos to Black Press community papers’ inboxes.

We hope this brightens your day – as clearly intended by those who spent countless hours and dollars on the displays.

