PHOTOS: Homes go all-out to brighten Greater Victoria this Christmas

For some people, holiday displays take on a new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many folks are in much smaller groups as they stay home for the holidays.
|No sailpast in Sidney this year, but this boat made the rounds spreading holiday cheer. (Brian Genge photo)
The limitations on visiting inspired the return of one famous home on Tuxedo Drive in Saanich and other major displays around Greater Victoria.
It also prompted a flood of photos to Black Press community papers’ inboxes.
We hope this brightens your day – as clearly intended by those who spent countless hours and dollars on the displays.
