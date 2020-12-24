PHOTOS: Homes go all-out to brighten Greater Victoria this Christmas

Victoria’s legislative building lit up and captured through a crystal ball. (Cindy Borbridge photo)Victoria’s legislative building lit up and captured through a crystal ball. (Cindy Borbridge photo)
Beacon Hill Park bridge framed by a decorated tree. (Sophia Lenarduzzi photo)Beacon Hill Park bridge framed by a decorated tree. (Sophia Lenarduzzi photo)
No sailpast in Sidney this year, but this boat made the rounds spreading holiday cheer. (Brian Genge photo)No sailpast in Sidney this year, but this boat made the rounds spreading holiday cheer. (Brian Genge photo)
Merry Christmas from the Bailey Family at 719 Miller Ave., Royal Oak in Saanich. (Ed Bailey photo)Merry Christmas from the Bailey Family at 719 Miller Ave., Royal Oak in Saanich. (Ed Bailey photo)
Merry Christmas from the Bailey Family at 719 Miller Ave., Royal Oak in Saanich. (Ed Bailey photo)Merry Christmas from the Bailey Family at 719 Miller Ave., Royal Oak in Saanich. (Ed Bailey photo)
Merry Christmas from the Bailey Family at 719 Miller Ave., Royal Oak in Saanich. (Ed Bailey photo)Merry Christmas from the Bailey Family at 719 Miller Ave., Royal Oak in Saanich. (Ed Bailey photo)
Asha Sundher sent this pic of her parents house at 2820 Grosvenor Rd. He father has been doing a display like this for 25 years. Each year he adds to the Disney characters-themed display that includes characters that have some sort of mechanics and motion to them and holiday music playing. (Asha Sundher photo)Asha Sundher sent this pic of her parents house at 2820 Grosvenor Rd. He father has been doing a display like this for 25 years. Each year he adds to the Disney characters-themed display that includes characters that have some sort of mechanics and motion to them and holiday music playing. (Asha Sundher photo)
Victoria’s legislative building lit up and captured through a crystal ball. (Cindy Borbridge photo)Victoria’s legislative building lit up and captured through a crystal ball. (Cindy Borbridge photo)

For some people, holiday displays take on a new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many folks are in much smaller groups as they stay home for the holidays.

No sailpast in Sidney this year, but this boat made the rounds spreading holiday cheer. (Brian Genge photo)

The limitations on visiting inspired the return of one famous home on Tuxedo Drive in Saanich and other major displays around Greater Victoria.

It also prompted a flood of photos to Black Press community papers’ inboxes.

We hope this brightens your day – as clearly intended by those who spent countless hours and dollars on the displays.

READ ALSO: Famous Saanich ‘Christmas House’ returns with encore display amid pandemic

READ ALSO: Nothing stops Santa from bringing joy to sick children – even with pandemic protocols

READ ALSO: Legion members brave the ice to warm West Shore hearts

READ ALSO: Santa lends a hand during beach cleanup in North Saanich

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Christmas miracle leads to a gingerbread legacy for Cowichan’s Kim Barnard

Just Posted

Being prepared for snowy or slippery driving conditions on the Malahat is the responsibility of drivers. (Facebook/Milaine Berard)
Being proactive when snow hits can help avoid messes on the Malahat

Road maintenance crew boss says setting up tire check stations earlier would have helped Monday

Sean Hart’s family continues to search for him. He was last seen on Nov. 6 at the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Missing Saanich man’s family holds out hope through Christmas

Sean Hart’s has been missing since Nov. 6

Sidney-by-the-Sea Rotary Club donated this Christmas to the Al Ibrahim family of Sidney, who arrived in Sidney from Syria (by way of Turkey) in September 2018. The club donated the tree following a wish from 16-year-old Reem (left), here seen with grandmother Fatem, sister Mira (6), father Khalid and mother Shemse, as well her brothers Muhammed (15, far right) and Hassan (12) and Abduramah (10). (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Syrian family embraces surprise Christmas tree as symbol of their new home

Sidney-by-the-Sea Rotary Club donates decorated tree to Al Ibrahim family

Victoria’s legislative building lit up and captured through a crystal ball. (Cindy Borbridge photo)
PHOTOS: Homes go all-out to brighten Greater Victoria this Christmas

Light displays across the region continue to warm hearts

West Shore RCMP stopped 600 drivers on Bear Mountain Parkway Wednesday to check that vehicles were equipped with proper snow tires or chains. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
20 out of 600 vehicles stopped Wednesday not equipped with winter-ready tires: West Shore RCMP

RCMP stopped drivers on Bear Mountain Parkway afternoon

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

FILE PHOTO
Police watchdog investigates after man dies in Port Alberni

RCMP responded to a call of a man on a residential roof

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

(The Canadian Press)
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

It varies country to country

Christmas decorations are displayed at a Lowe’s store Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Northglenn, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Canadians drop average holiday shopping to $200 each as pandemic takes hit on budget

Only one-in-four Canadians said they would be exchanging gifts

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Shawnigan Lake’s Kim Barnard displays “Happy Campers,” her entry in the 2020 Habitat for Humanity Victoria Gingerbread Showcase. (Submitted)
Christmas miracle leads to a gingerbread legacy for Cowichan’s Kim Barnard

Seasonal business celebrates Sweet 16 this year

( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
POLL: Would you report your neighbour if they were breaking COVID-19 restrictions?

Christmas celebrations will look a lot different in B.C. this year, as… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 22

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read